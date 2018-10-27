Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Intends on playing Monday

Although he remains questionable, Gronkowski (back/ankle) stated he intends to take the field Monday against the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Gronkowski made his intentions known following Saturday's practice. Still, the final call is up to the Patriots, as they could ultimately opt to err on the side of caution with their star tight end, especially given their lackluster opponent. He sat out unexpectedly last week after his back acted up, and after three back surgeries in his playing career, it is a sensitive issue.