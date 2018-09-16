Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Kept quiet by Jacksoville

Gronkowksi was limited to two catches for 15 yards on four targets in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Jacksonville's defense backed up cornerback Jalen Ramsey's pregame trash talk, as Gronkowski was basically a non-factor. Luckily for Gronk, most defenses don't have a plethora of well above-average players to help make his life difficult, so this poor performance will likely be an outlier. Expect the tight end to get back on track next week in Detroit.