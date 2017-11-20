Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Kept quiet Sunday

Gronkowski caught all three passes directed his way for 36 yards in Sunday's 33-8 defeat of the Raiders.

Despite the Raiders being a good matchup against tight ends, Gronkowski was not a major part of the game plan and simply wasn't targeted after the Patriots got up 24-0 early in the third quarter. The Patriots' other tight ends, Dwayne Allen and Martellus Bennett, totaled five targets in the contest, with three of them coming in the second half. Gronk will look to get back to his dominant ways in Week 12 against Miami.