Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Kept quiet Sunday
Gronkowski caught all three passes directed his way for 36 yards in Sunday's 33-8 defeat of the Raiders.
Despite the Raiders being a good matchup against tight ends, Gronkowski was not a major part of the game plan and simply wasn't targeted after the Patriots got up 24-0 early in the third quarter. The Patriots' other tight ends, Dwayne Allen and Martellus Bennett, totaled five targets in the contest, with three of them coming in the second half. Gronk will look to get back to his dominant ways in Week 12 against Miami.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs 61 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees seven targets•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone versus Chargers•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Scores twice in Week 6 win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go this week•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...