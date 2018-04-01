Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Likely to return for 2018
Gronkowski said he's "pretty certain" he'll return to the Patriots for the 2018 season, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski has been considering retirement since the end of the most recent season, but indicated he'd come back as long as Tom Brady remains with the team. The on-going drama in New England is also part of the story, as there is rumored discord between Gronkowski and head coach Bill Belichick.
