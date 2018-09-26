Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Gronkowski was on the field for all 48 of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Week 3's loss to the Lions, en route to hauling in four of his five targets for 51 yards. With no reported setbacks, we suspect that the tight end's Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. The Patriots' passing attack has nowhere to go but up Sunday against the Dolphins after Detroit held QB Tom Brady to 133 yards in the air this past weekend. With a thinned out backfield and Julian Edelman set to serve the final week of his four-game suspension, Gronkowski figures to be busy in Week 4. His chances of success against Miami would be bolstered if Chris Hogan and newcomer Josh Gordon (hamstring) are able to combine to form an effective wideout duo Sunday, thus deflecting some of the defense's attention away from Gronkowski.
