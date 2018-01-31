Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Gronkowski (concussion) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Gronkowski had been raising hopes that he was approaching the end of his journey through the concussion protocol, practicing this past weekend and even making statements in recent days. As evidence, he told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com on Tuesday that he hoped he would clear the protocol Wednesday with an eye toward playing in Sunday's Super Bowl. Gronkowski appeared at the start of Wednesday's practice in full pads, per Reiss, but the tight end hasn't been cleared for more than individual drills at this point, as he was wearing a red no-contact jersey, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Consequently, the Patriots withheld Gronkowski from Wednesday's media session, which likely will continue until he gets the all-clear from an independent neurologist.
