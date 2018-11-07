Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Wednesday's walk-through
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Once the Patriots practice with pads, added context will arrive with regard to Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Titans. With a Week 11 bye on the horizon, it possible that the team might consider erring on the side of caution with Gronkowski this weekend. Should Gronkowski end up being a game-time decision for the contest, fantasy owners will fortunately have more options to turn to if he's ultimately inactive, as New England and Tennessee kick off at 1 p.m. EST.
