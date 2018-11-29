Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited Thursday
Gronkowski (ankle/back) was limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
This is notable since Gronkowski was a full participant Wednesday, but we suspect that the change is the result of managing his practice reps, rather than indicative of a setback. We'll let you know if that ends up being otherwise.
