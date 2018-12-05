Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited Wednesday

Gronkowski (ankle/back) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gronkowski was on the field for all but one of the Patriots' 74 snaps on offense in Week 13's win over the Vikings and with no reported setbacks in that game, we assume his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. Gronkowski has caught three passes in each of his last four games and has just two TDs in nine contests, numbers below his usual high standards. That said, Gronkowski's high snap count and steady involvement in the New England offense give him a respectable weekly fantasy floor at the volatile tight end position.

