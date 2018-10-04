Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as active Thursday

Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Gronkowski will be Thursday night, but he's in uniform and barring any setbacks should be able to make his fantasy mark in Week 5. Through four games overall, Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 233 receiving yards (on 17 catches) to go along with a TD. Those stats are padded by his 7/123/1 stat line in the Patriots' season opener, but perhaps the return of slot maven Julian Edelman from his four-game suspension, as well as the continued presence of talented newcomer Josh Gordon will help open things up some for Gronkowski, who opposing defenses have been able to key on over the past few weeks.

