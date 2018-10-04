Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as active Thursday
Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Gronkowski will be Thursday night, but he's in uniform and barring any setbacks should be able to make his fantasy mark in Week 5. Through four games overall, Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 233 receiving yards (on 17 catches) to go along with a TD. Those stats are padded by his 7/123/1 stat line in the Patriots' season opener, but perhaps the return of slot maven Julian Edelman from his four-game suspension, as well as the continued presence of talented newcomer Josh Gordon will help open things up some for Gronkowski, who opposing defenses have been able to key on over the past few weeks.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Trending towards active Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Officially listed as non-participant Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not present Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Heads into Week 5 with ankle issue•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Ankle injury not serious•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...