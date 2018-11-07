Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Once the Patriots practice with pads, added context will arrive with regard to Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Titans. With a Week 11 bye on the horizon, it possible that the team might consider erring on the side of caution with Gronkowski this weekend, but if he does end up trending toward game-time decision status against Sunday, fortunately New England plays at 1:00 ET on Sunday.
