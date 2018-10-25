Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited practice participant
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was officially a limited practice participant Thursday.
Gronkowski's ankle isn't the main issue in play here, as he ended up missing this past Sunday's game against the Bears with back spasms. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gronkowski was able to work "in a three-point stance and then thrust up against a teammate holding a blocking pad" during Thursday's practice. That nugget suggests the tight end is trending in the right direction as Monday's game against the Bills approaches, but we'll keep a close eye on Gronkowski's status anyway given how tricky back injuries can be, especially for someone like him who has dealt with them in the past.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has 'shot' to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back spasms flared up Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Officially out for Week 7•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...