Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited practice participant

Gronkowski (back/ankle) was officially a limited practice participant Thursday.

Gronkowski's ankle isn't the main issue in play here, as he ended up missing this past Sunday's game against the Bears with back spasms. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gronkowski was able to work "in a three-point stance and then thrust up against a teammate holding a blocking pad" during Thursday's practice. That nugget suggests the tight end is trending in the right direction as Monday's game against the Bills approaches, but we'll keep a close eye on Gronkowski's status anyway given how tricky back injuries can be, especially for someone like him who has dealt with them in the past.

