Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as non-participant at practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (thigh) was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
While Gronkowski was present for warmups at Wednesday's practice, the tight end did not participate in any meaningful team reps, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. That said, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald relays that Gronkowski is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Jets after sitting out the Patriots' Oct. 5 win over the Buccaneers. Such an outcome would be supported by a return to practice on Gronkowski's part, in any capacity, Thursday.
