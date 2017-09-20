Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as non-participant at practice

The Patriots listed Gronkowski (groin) as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

That said, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Patriots' star tight end was spotted Wednesday working on his blocking technique with teammate Dwayne Allen. Gronkowski's mere presence on the field Wednesday seems to support the notion that his groin injury is nothing serious, but a listed return to practice in any capacity Thursday would no doubt soothe the nerves of those counting on him in Week 3 lineups.