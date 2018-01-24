Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as non-participant on practice report estimate
Gronkowski (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report estimate.
Gronkowski has some medical hurdles in front of him in order to to be cleared in advance of Super Bowl LII, which takes place on Feb. 4, but the extra time between games (the tight end was concussed this past Sunday) helps his cause. There's been a degree of optimism with regard to Gronkowski's availability for the Super Bowl, but his status will still need to be monitored closely in the coming days, and we suspect that he'll ultimately be listed as questionable for the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimistic for Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Won't return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suffers potential head injury•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Held without a catch Sunday•
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...