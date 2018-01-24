Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as non-participant on practice report estimate

Gronkowski (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report estimate.

Gronkowski has some medical hurdles in front of him in order to to be cleared in advance of Super Bowl LII, which takes place on Feb. 4, but the extra time between games (the tight end was concussed this past Sunday) helps his cause. There's been a degree of optimism with regard to Gronkowski's availability for the Super Bowl, but his status will still need to be monitored closely in the coming days, and we suspect that he'll ultimately be listed as questionable for the contest.