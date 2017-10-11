Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as nonparticipant at practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (thigh) was listed as a nonparticipant at practice Wednesday.
While Gronkowski was present for warmups at Wednesday's practice, the tight end wasn't involved in any meaningful team reps, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. That said, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Gronkowski is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Jets after sitting out the Patriots' Oct. 5 win over the Buccaneers. Such an outcome would be supported by Gronkowski's return to practice Thursday in any capacity.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for Tuesday practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Week 6•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Inactive Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expects to play Thursday, may be limited•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Added to injury report•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.