Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as nonparticipant at practice Wednesday

Gronkowski (thigh) was listed as a nonparticipant at practice Wednesday.

While Gronkowski was present for warmups at Wednesday's practice, the tight end wasn't involved in any meaningful team reps, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. That said, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Gronkowski is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Jets after sitting out the Patriots' Oct. 5 win over the Buccaneers. Such an outcome would be supported by Gronkowski's return to practice Thursday in any capacity.