Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable for Sunday night game
Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
We'd be very surprised if Gronkowski isn't in uniform Sunday night, but hopefully added optimism on that front will arrive via the likes of NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport closer to game time. Gronkowski, who was also listed as questionable in Week 5, ended up seeing action on 63 of 69 snaps on offense in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Oct. 4.
