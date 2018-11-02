Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable for Sunday's contest
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is one of 13 players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski was held out of Thursday's practice after being listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, so his return to the field Friday, albeit in a limited fashion, bodes well for the tight end's chances of suiting up for Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Look for added clarity with regard to his Week 9 status to arrive before the first wave of games this weekend, likely via late-night or early-morning tweets from the likes of NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.
