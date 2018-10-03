Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game

Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts.

Gronkowski was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report. For now, we'll view him as a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, so those looking to utilize the tight end in Week 5 fantasy lineups will want to monitor his status closely leading up to the Patriots' 8:20 ET kickoff.

