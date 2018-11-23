Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable, plans to play

Though Gronkowski (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, he plans to play this weekend, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "Definitely ready to get back there. I'm good to go," Gronkowski relayed Friday after practice. "I'm excited to be back out there with the team, and excited to get back out there on Sundays and play some ball."

Gronkowski , who was aided by added healing time afforded by the Patriots' Week 11 bye, leaves little doubt that he's on track to suit up this weekend. That said, given his official injury designation, it will still be worth confirming his status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.