Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable this week
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
With fellow skill players Julian Edelman (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) removed from the team's injury report Friday, Gronkowski is one of six players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Look for added clarity on the tight end's Week 10 status to arrive before the first wave of games this weekend, but keep in mind that it's plausible that the team could consider erring on the side of caution with Gronkowski Sunday, with New England's Week 11 bye on the horizon.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices in a limited fashion•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Wednesday's walk-through•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for walk-through session•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Viewed as week-to-week•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Status in peril for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...