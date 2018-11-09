Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable this week

Gronkowski (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

With fellow skill players Julian Edelman (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) removed from the team's injury report Friday, Gronkowski is one of six players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Look for added clarity on the tight end's Week 10 status to arrive before the first wave of games this weekend, but keep in mind that it's plausible that the team could consider erring on the side of caution with Gronkowski Sunday, with New England's Week 11 bye on the horizon.