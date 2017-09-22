Play

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable this week, but says he will play

Gronkowski (groin) is one of 11 players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, WEEI.com reports.

Fortunately for anyone sifting through the Patriots' Week 3 injury report before finalizing their fantasy lineups, the Patriots kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. For his part, Gronkowski indicated Friday that he is good to go this week, a notion that we'll confirm when the Patriots submit their inactives approximately 90 minutes before game time.

