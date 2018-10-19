Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable with ankle, back issues
Gronkowski (ankle/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Gronkowski has been managing an ankle issue of late, but the added wrinkle of a newly-added added back issue to the Patriots' Friday injury report makes his status worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
