Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs 61 snaps Sunday
Gronkowski logged 61 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Gronkowski recorded four catches on seven targets for 74 yards Sunday, plus the tight end had what he believed was a TD grab in the second quarter ruled incomplete. Though Martellus Bennett (seven snaps) is back in the mix, and Dwayne Allen (20 snaps) parlayed his first catch of the season into a touchdown, Gronkowski remains a top red zone option and chain-mover in the New England offense, and as long as he remains healthy, he'll continue to profile as one of the top fantasy options at his position.
