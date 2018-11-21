Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs limited practice

Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gronkowski -- who has missed three of the Patriots' past four games -- is expected back this weekend against the Jets, following his team's Week 11 bye. That's not to be taken for granted of course, but we'd expect that to be the case, barring any setbacks in advance of New England's 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday.

