Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs limited practice

Gronkowski (ankle/back) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Gronkowski was on the field for all 62 of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Week 15's loss to the Steelers and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume that his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related. We'll revisit the tight end's status no later than Friday to see if he approaches Sunday's game against the Bills listed as questionable, or free from a Week 16 injury designation altogether.

