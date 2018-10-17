Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs limited practice
Gronkowski (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
The tight end has been managing an ankle issue of late, but he was on the field for all but one of the Patriots' 78 snaps on offense in Week 6's 43-40 win over the Chiefs, which suggest that his limitations Wednesday were simply maintenance-related.
