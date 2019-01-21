Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Makes six catches
Gronkowski caught six of 11 targets for 79 yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs.
A week after garnering just one target, Gronkowski led the team in that category while finishing second in receptions and receiving yards. He did little of note outside of a 25-yard gain, but it was still nice to see him so involved in the game plan. While Gronkowski isn't producing as he once did, he's still capable of dictating opposing game plans and serving as a big red zone target. He'll look to build on this solid effort in the Super Bowl against the Rams.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: One catch in playoff win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches two passes in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Blanked by Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Can't replicate Week 14 success•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...