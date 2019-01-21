Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Makes six catches

Gronkowski caught six of 11 targets for 79 yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs.

A week after garnering just one target, Gronkowski led the team in that category while finishing second in receptions and receiving yards. He did little of note outside of a 25-yard gain, but it was still nice to see him so involved in the game plan. While Gronkowski isn't producing as he once did, he's still capable of dictating opposing game plans and serving as a big red zone target. He'll look to build on this solid effort in the Super Bowl against the Rams.