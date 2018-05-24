Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Making progress toward new deal
Gronkowski and the Patriots have reportedly made progress toward a new contract, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Be it in the form of a raise, or an extension, it looks like Gronkowski will be playing this coming season under new contract terms. Either way, he's slated to be present for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp (June 5-7), as is starting QB Tom Brady.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to attend minicamp•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Commits to playing in 2018•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Skipping optional workouts•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not in line to attend Monday's workouts•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to keep playing•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Likely to return for 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...