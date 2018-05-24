Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Making progress toward new deal

Gronkowski and the Patriots have reportedly made progress toward a new contract, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Be it in the form of a raise, or an extension, it looks like Gronkowski will be playing this coming season under new contract terms. Either way, he's slated to be present for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp (June 5-7), as is starting QB Tom Brady.

More News
Our Latest Stories