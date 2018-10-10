Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Managing ankle issue
Gronkowski (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski played through his ankle issue last Thursday against the Colts and with no reported setbacks, we'll operate under the assumption that the Patriots are simply dialing down their tight end's practice reps in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
