Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: May be suspended
Gronkowski may be suspended for Week 14 against the Dolphins as a result of his cheap shot on cornerback Tre'Davious White during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-3 victory over the Bills, ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert reports.
Gronkowski came in after the play and threw his shoulder into White, who clearly had already given himself up (and seemed to be injured) after picking off a pass. The incident occurred with the Patriots up by 20 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, at which point Gronkowski was sitting on a nine-catch, 147-yard performance. He did publicly apologize to White when speaking with the media after Sunday's game, but the tight end probably didn't do himself any favors when he digressed into a lengthy discussion implying that his frustration was justified because NFL referees allow opponents to get away with penalties when covering him. Gronkowski doesn't have a particularly noteworthy history of on-field incidents for a player who's been around for so long, which could work in his favor when the NFL assesses whether a fine or suspension makes sense.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Explodes for season-high totals in win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he's good to go•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...