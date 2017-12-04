Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: May be suspended

Gronkowski may be suspended for Week 14 against the Dolphins as a result of his cheap shot on cornerback Tre'Davious White during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-3 victory over the Bills, ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert reports.

Gronkowski came in after the play and threw his shoulder into White, who clearly had already given himself up (and seemed to be injured) after picking off a pass. The incident occurred with the Patriots up by 20 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, at which point Gronkowski was sitting on a nine-catch, 147-yard performance. He did publicly apologize to White when speaking with the media after Sunday's game, but the tight end probably didn't do himself any favors when he digressed into a lengthy discussion implying that his frustration was justified because NFL referees allow opponents to get away with penalties when covering him. Gronkowski doesn't have a particularly noteworthy history of on-field incidents for a player who's been around for so long, which could work in his favor when the NFL assesses whether a fine or suspension makes sense.