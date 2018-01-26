Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Misses practice again Friday

Gronkowski (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Friday.

Moreover, the tight end is technically listed as out by the Patriots at this time, but as Mike Reiss of ESPN.com notes, the team was required to attach a game status to Gronkowski on Friday based on his present condition. With the Super Bowl against the Eagles not taking place until Feb. 4, Gronkowski still has more than a week to clear the NFL's concussion protocol and shed his current designation. With that in mind, Reiss adds that if Gronkowski continues to progress, he has a good chance to be active for the Super Bowl, with Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald relaying that the Patriots are optimistic about that outcome becoming a reality.