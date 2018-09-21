Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Moving well at Friday's practice
Gronkowski (ankle) was "moving well" at Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
This nugget supports the notion previously put forth by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the tight end's ankle injury is not believed to be concerning. We'll have to see how the Patriots officially list Gronkowski for Sunday night's game against the Lions, but at this point we'd expect him to be available for the contest.
