Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Next update likely coming Wednesday

Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on Gronkowski's groin injury when talking to the media Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Gronkowski and Belichick both opting not to elaborate -- as would be expected -- Wednesday's injury report likely will provide the next meaningful hint as to the severity of the tight end's injury. Gronkowski did stay on the sideline for the end of Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, and he said "I'm good" when asked about the injury after the game. He still figures to be limited or absent at Wednesday's practice as the Patriots begin preparation for a Week 3 home game against the Texans. Dwayne Allen will fill in as the top tight end if Gronkowski misses any time.