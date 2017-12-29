Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: No longer on injury report
Gronkowski (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Gronkowski will be a go for this weekend's game and should see his normal share of snaps in the contest as long as the outcome is in question. With a win (or a Steelers loss) Sunday, the Patriots would clinch the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.
