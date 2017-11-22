Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not at practice Wednesday

Gronkowski (undisclosed) was not present for Wednesday's practice, the Providence Journal reports.

Gronkowski was on the field for 88 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Week 11, and with no injury setbacks having been reported since then, it's quite possible that the star tight end's absence Wednesday is maintenance-related.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories