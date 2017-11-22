Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not at practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (undisclosed) was not present for Wednesday's practice, the Providence Journal reports.
Gronkowski was on the field for 88 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Week 11, and with no injury setbacks having been reported since then, it's quite possible that the star tight end's absence Wednesday is maintenance-related.
