Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to attend Monday's workouts

Gronkowski is not expected to attend the start of the Patriots' offseason program, which opens Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Gronkowski is thought to still be mulling his playing status for the upcoming season, but on that note Schefter relays that the tight end has had "good communication" with the Patriots on that front. As Mike Reiss of ESPN.com points out, Monday's activities are voluntary, but it is worth noting that Gronkowski has a $250,000 workout bonus built into his 2018 contract, which is paid based on him attending a certain percentage of workouts, according to Reiss. Ultimately, we'd be very surprised if Gronkowski didn't play this season, but until that's confirmed his status will be worth monitoring. Moreover, it wouldn't be much of a shock to see the Patriots use one of their draft picks later this month on selecting a tight end to build organization depth at the position.