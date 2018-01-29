Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to participate in Super Bowl Opening Night
Gronkowski, who is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, is not expected to participate in Super Bowl Opening Night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though the injury report the Patriots were required to submit this past Friday lists Gronkowski as out, the tight end was able to participate in practice again Sunday in some capacity, which is obviously another step in the right direction with regard to his availability for this coming weekend's Super Bowl against the Eagles. As long as Gronkowski resides in concussion protocol, it can't be taken for granted that he'll suit up Sunday, but back-to-back practice appearances, beginning Saturday, signify that he continues to progress health-wise, a notion that should be further confirmed by his listed level of participation, likely limited, once the Patriots submit their next official practice/injury report later this week.
