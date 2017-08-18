Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Saturday
Gronkowski isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
There's nothing to be alarmed about here, as Gronkowski being held out of preseason games has become routine. Keeping their star tight end healthy is a priority for the Patriots and there's little upside to exposing Gronkowski to unnecessary injury risk in exhibition games.
