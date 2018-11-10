Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Sunday
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
The team has yet to make an official announcement, but it appears the Patriots want to be cautious with their star tight end, particularly with a Week 11 bye in the near future. If Gronkowski is ruled out for another week, look for Dwayne Allen to pick up the start. The former Colts tight end has done little with his extended opportunities, catching just one pass in the last three weeks despite playing over 50 snaps during two of those contests.
