Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Thursday

Gronkowski is dealing with a thigh contusion and is not expected to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers, according Adam Schefter of ESPN.

We'll verify Gronkowski's status for the contest as Thursday night's 8:25 ET kickoff approaches, but if Gronkowski is indeed out for the contest, Dwayne Allen would be the top candidate to see added looks at tight end for the Patriots, with Jacob Hollister also in the mix for additional work.