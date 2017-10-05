Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Thursday
Gronkowski is dealing with a thigh contusion and is not expected to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers, according Adam Schefter of ESPN.
We'll verify Gronkowski's status for the contest as Thursday night's 8:25 ET kickoff approaches, but if Gronkowski is indeed out for the contest, Dwayne Allen would be the top candidate to see added looks at tight end for the Patriots, with Jacob Hollister also in the mix for additional work.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expects to play Thursday, may be limited•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Added to injury report•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches four passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Eight catches in wild win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to suit up•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...