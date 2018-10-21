Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play
Gronkowski is not expected to play Sunday due to a back injury, acording to Ian Rapoport, but the injury isn't believed to be serious, and Gronkowski could be back soon.
Whenever Rapoport cites unnamed sources you should take the report with a grain of salt, but if we take this at face value Gronkowski could be back next week. Moreover, he hasn't yet been officially ruled out for this week, but it's not looking good.
