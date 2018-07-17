Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not holding out
Gronkowski is expected to report to training camp July 25, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gronkowski's absence from the voluntary portion of the Patriots' offseason program led some rumors that he could be a holdout during training camp. He may be displeased with his contract, but he showed up for mandatory minicamp in June and apparently intends to do the same for the start of training camp, perhaps hoping the team will reward his show of good faith. With Brandin Cooks off to Los Angeles and Julian Edelman suspended for the first four weeks of the season, Gronkowski needs to gear up for a high-volume role early in the year. The 29-year-old tight end has two years remaining on his contract, but he's hinted at the possibility of early retirement.
