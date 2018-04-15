Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not in line to attend Monday's workouts

Gronkowski is not in line to attend the start of the Patriots' offseason program, which opens Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Gronkowski is still mulling his playing status for the upcoming season, with Schefter relaying that the tight end and the Patriots have had "good communication". As Mike Reiss of ESPN.com points out, Monday's activities are voluntary, but it is worth noting that Gronkowski has a $250,000 workout bonus built into his contract, which is paid based on him attending a certain percentage of workouts, according to Reiss. Ultimately, we'd be very surprised if Gronkowski didn't play this season, but until that's confirmed his status will be worth monitoring. Moreover, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots use one of their draft picks on a tight end to build organizational depth.