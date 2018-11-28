Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not on injury report
Gronkowski is not listed on the Patriots' Week 13 injury report, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski has been an injury report regular of late, but after playing 69 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Week 12's win over the Jets, the star tight end is (on paper) as healthy as he's been for a while. He's therefore an easy player to slot into Week 13 fantasy lineups, with no injuries clouding either his status or projected workload in Sunday's contest versus the Vikings.
