Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not present Tuesday

Gronkowski (ankle) wasn't present at the portion of Tuesday's walk-through practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gronkowski seems destined to be listed as a non-participant on the second consecutive injury report, which the Patriots will release Tuesday afternoon. An ankle injury is to blame, but it's not believed to be a serious concern, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. No matter how he appears on the final Week 5 injury report Wednesday, Gronkowski could be in line for a game-time decision Thursday against the Colts.