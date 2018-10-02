Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not present Tuesday
Gronkowski (ankle) wasn't present at the portion of Tuesday's walk-through practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski seems destined to be listed as a non-participant on the second consecutive injury report, which the Patriots will release Tuesday afternoon. An ankle injury is to blame, but it's not believed to be a serious concern, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. No matter how he appears on the final Week 5 injury report Wednesday, Gronkowski could be in line for a game-time decision Thursday against the Colts.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Heads into Week 5 with ankle issue•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Ankle injury not serious•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Dealing with ankle injury as Week 5 approaches•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Doesn't return to Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...