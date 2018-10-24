Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice

Gronkowski (back) wasn't present for practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots play Monday against the Bills, so the team's first official injury report of the week won't arrive until Thursday. There's hope that the tight end will quickly move past the back spasms that sidelined him in the Week 7 win over the Bears, but a return to practice in any capacity would no doubt help soothe the concerns of those hoping to use Gronkowski this week.

