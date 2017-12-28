Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday

Gronkowski (undisclosed) was not present for the initial stages of Thursday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

We'll circle back on the tight end's status later Thursday, but the report suggests that it's possible Gronkowski could be under the weather, or alternatively it could end up that he was able rejoin his teammates later in Thursday's practice session.

