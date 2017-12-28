Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Gronkowski (undisclosed) was not present for the initial stages of Thursday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
We'll circle back on the tight end's status later Thursday, but the report suggests that it's possible Gronkowski could be under the weather, or alternatively it could end up that he was able rejoin his teammates later in Thursday's practice session.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches five passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sets season-high receiving mark•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rejoins 53-man roster•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension complete•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension upheld•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Draws one-game suspension•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.