Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Gronkowski (concussion) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
There figures to be a Gronkowski watch leading up to Super Bowl LII, but for now the tight end presumably remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Working in his favor is that the Patriots don't take on the Eagles until Feb. 4, so Gronkowski does have a decent amount of time in the meantime in order to gain medical clearance to play in the big game.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as non-participant on practice report estimate•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimistic for Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Won't return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suffers potential head injury•
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...