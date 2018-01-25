Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday

Gronkowski (concussion) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

There figures to be a Gronkowski watch leading up to Super Bowl LII, but for now the tight end presumably remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Working in his favor is that the Patriots don't take on the Eagles until Feb. 4, so Gronkowski does have a decent amount of time in the meantime in order to gain medical clearance to play in the big game.