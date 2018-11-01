Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Gronkowski (ankle/back) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Gronkowski was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through, so his absence from practice Thursday is notable. It's possible, however, that the tight is simply undergoing treatment with an eye toward a return to practice Friday.
